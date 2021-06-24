 Skip to main content
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA" patriotic program set for July 4
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA" patriotic program set for July 4

B URLEY — The Burley Lions Club will present "HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA" a patriotic program at 7 p.m., Sunday July 4.

The program will be held at the Cassia County Fairgrounds.

Everyone is invited and admission is free. No food or drink will be available.

