Hansen Huskies Pat Sutphin Aug 24, 2022 6 min ago 0 1 of 5 Carey plays Hansen on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Hansen High School in Hansen. PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS Carey plays Hansen on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Hansen High School in Hansen. PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS Carey plays Hansen on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Hansen High School in Hansen. PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS Carey plays Hansen on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Hansen High School in Hansen. PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pat Sutphin Head Coach: Jim RifeRecord: 1-6Questionnaire not received. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 'High-level' drug trafficker from Twin Falls sentenced 29-year-old man sentenced to 121 months in federal prison, but fentanyl problem isn't going away, deputy says. Cassia judge sentences man who chased boy on bicycle with pickup to prison “I would like to say I’m sorry for the entire situation and how it turned out,” Michael Guizar said when District Judge Michael Tribe asked him if he’d like to make a statement. Twin Falls man dies after car collides with tree TWIN FALLS — A man died early Monday morning when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and crashed into a tree east of Twin Falls, police say. Filer man accused of attempted strangulation, assault Man tried to strangle wife, then threatened her with knife, court records say. Burley man charged with second-degree kidnapping BURLEY — A local man is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping after police said he physically picked up a woman he’d been in a relation… Snake River Crossing Study looks for answers to questions about 3rd bridge A group of elected officials, traffic engineers and ITD met on Wednesday in Jerome to discuss a potential third bridge over the Snake River Canyon. Twin Falls County Most Wanted This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Stork report: Births in Twin Falls Congratulations to these families! Heyburn man charged in shooting incident HEYBURN — A local man is charged with aggravated assault after police said he fired shots at another man to get him to leave his property. Twin Falls resident raises complaints about sewer odor Resident worries about potential health problems said to be caused by sewer gas coming into his home.