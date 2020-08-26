Hansen Huskies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Jim Rife, 4th year

Record: 2-6

Playoffs: none

The Huskies, under head coach Jim Rife, look to continue their steady climb upward. Gone are the days of having to combine with Murtaugh just to field a team; Hansen has more than 20 kids out for football this season.

While still young, Hansen does have one senior who will be the focal point on both sides of the ball; senior Jonathan Camarillo.

Camarillo is the Huskies’ quarterback, but also plays linebacker and defensive end, depending on the formation. Sophomores Jason Orozco (running back), Elway Pickett (running back/receiver), and offensive lineman Aiden Egbert are also key components of the Hansen offense.

“Jonathan is my only senior and we only have three juniors,” Rife said. “We are pretty young, but we have good speed this year.”

In addition to Camarillo, junior defensive backs Tom Gibson and Jacob Pittman, plus lineman Ethan Leitchy, will be crucial as the Huskies cover the full-size field on defense.