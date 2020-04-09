Hansen, 11:30 a.m., April 2
Hansen, 11:30 a.m., April 2

Magic Mountain Resort south of Kimberly in the South Hills closed early for the 2019-20 ski and riding season due to the virus outbreak even though the slopes were covered in snow.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

Magic Mountain Resort south of Kimberly in the South Hills closed early for the 2019-20 ski and riding season due in part to the outdoor industry following Gov. Brad Little's statewide stay-home order. Suzette Miller, wife to owner Gary Miller, said the resort lost out on three weekends' worth of skiing and riding as well as revenue due to the virus outbreak even though the slopes were covered in snow.

— Jonathan Ingraham, Twin Falls Times-News

