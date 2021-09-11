Hannah Ashton

On September 11, 2001, I was five years old. Even being so young, part of my memory of that day is crystal clear. It became a core memory.

I don’t remember the morning or even attending preschool that day. My vivid memories start after school. I remember being at my grandparents’ house and everyone was gathered in their tiny living room. I can picture my grandma's maroon rocking chair and the sound of adult voices, filled with fear and grief. We watched the news for what felt like hours and I remember my mother trying to figure out how to explain to a preschooler what was going on.