Hannah Ashton
On September 11, 2001, I was five years old. Even being so young, part of my memory of that day is crystal clear. It became a core memory.

I don’t remember the morning or even attending preschool that day. My vivid memories start after school. I remember being at my grandparents’ house and everyone was gathered in their tiny living room. I can picture my grandma's maroon rocking chair and the sound of adult voices, filled with fear and grief. We watched the news for what felt like hours and I remember my mother trying to figure out how to explain to a preschooler what was going on.

How do you explain a tragedy of senseless violence?

My heart goes out to anyone that lost a loved one from the events of that day.

