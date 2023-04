A special hand quilting demonstration will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. in Burley.

This will be a hands-on demonstration teaching hand quilting.

The regular meeting will be at 1:30 pm at the same location.

Two quilts featuring precuts will be demonstrated, show and tell and upcoming quilt events.

All levels of quilters are welcome to attend one or both events.