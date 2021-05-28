Hamner and Morrison wed

BURLEY — Matthew and Kimberlie Hamner of Beaumont, California are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Caitlin Grace Hamner, to Hayden Ray Morrison, son of Kerry and Natalie Morrison of Burley, Idaho, on June 3 in the Bountiful Utah LDS Temple.

A reception will be held in their honor from 7 – 9 p.m. June 19 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Hwy 24, Rupert, Idaho.

Hayden and Caitlin both recently returned from serving in the France Paris Mission, where they met. They will be making their home in Provo, Utah, where they will be attending college.

