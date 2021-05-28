 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamner and Morrison wed
0 comments

Hamner and Morrison wed

  • 0
Hamner and Morrison

Hamner and Morrison

BURLEY — Matthew and Kimberlie Hamner of Beaumont, California are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Caitlin Grace Hamner, to Hayden Ray Morrison, son of Kerry and Natalie Morrison of Burley, Idaho, on June 3 in the Bountiful Utah LDS Temple.

A reception will be held in their honor from 7 – 9 p.m. June 19 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Hwy 24, Rupert, Idaho.

Hayden and Caitlin both recently returned from serving in the France Paris Mission, where they met. They will be making their home in Provo, Utah, where they will be attending college.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News