City Council Seat 3
Samuel L. Linnet has worked as a lawyer in Hailey and has had a solo office for the past two years.
Linnet wants to bring new ideas, creative leadership and younger leadership to Hailey City Council. He hopes to protect green spaces and wants to create affordable housing. He wants to make Hailey a town worth living in for years to come.
Linnet hopes to hear perspectives and solutions from citizens to help him address issues facing Hailey.
Jeff Englehardt has worked in property management in the Sun Valley. He is active in Hailey Rotary Club and on the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission.
Englehardt wants to address affordable housing and public transportation in Hailey.
He said most of the problems in the area are tied together.
Last year, Englehardt filled a city council seat left open after a member stepped down.
City Council Seat 4 Pat Cooley is serving on the Hailey/Wood River Rural Fire Department Consolidation Board and is ending his second four-year term on the council.
He works as a Water Division supervisor for the city of Ketchum.
Juan Martinez works as a coach at Wood River High School and spends the off-seasons working part-time jobs throughout Sun Valley.
Martinez wants to raise engagement from the Hispanic community in Hailey. He said he wants to put a focus on clean energy in the area.He said his experience as a coach lends itself to working with people in a team environment.
