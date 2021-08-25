Hagerman Pirates

Head Coach Dana Strong, 2nd year
Record: 1-6
Playoffs: None
Number of expected players on the team?
19
Number of returning players from last season?
12
How is the team different from last year?
We are younger, smaller, and faster. We are more athletic but also inexperienced.
What are you looking to improve on this season?
Fewer turnovers, mentally tougher for the whole game. More disciplined.
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
We prepared players last year to take the place of those we lost. So, we are prepared to move forward.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Brandon Zeltner: outstanding receiver
Wyatt Hoskovec: Fulllback and linebacker. He is a team leader and very good athlete and player
Cameron Zeltner: QB; he has an outstanding arm and very good quickness when needing to run
Alex Asher: very good lineman on both sides of the ball. High motor.
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
Blending the youth with some new, older players that we have coming into the program this year. Also, getting players to believe in themselves and to leave negative thoughts and actions behind.
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?
Strengths: We are faster and more athletic. We have some good young players who have bright features. Players are in their second year in the system and should be more comfortable.
Weaknesses: We are inexperienced. We lack depth at many positions so cannot afford injuries. We have to mentally become stronger and tougher.