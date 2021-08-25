Hagerman Pirates

Cameron Zeltner: QB; he has an outstanding arm and very good quickness when needing to run

Alex Asher: very good lineman on both sides of the ball. High motor.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Blending the youth with some new, older players that we have coming into the program this year. Also, getting players to believe in themselves and to leave negative thoughts and actions behind.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Strengths: We are faster and more athletic. We have some good young players who have bright features. Players are in their second year in the system and should be more comfortable.

Weaknesses: We are inexperienced. We lack depth at many positions so cannot afford injuries. We have to mentally become stronger and tougher.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0