Hagerman Pirates
Hagerman Pirates

Football - Hansen Vs. Hagerman

Hagerman's Codey McCrorey carries the ball while Hansen's Jonathan Camarillo tries to strip the ball during their game Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019, at Hagerman High School.

Head coach: Dana Strong, 1st year

Record: 2-6

Playoffs: none

After five years as head coach of North Gem High School in Bancroft, Idaho, Dana Strong makes his way west to take the reins of the Hagerman Pirates.

Despite not being sure on who his starting quarterback will be, Strong returns running back Codey McCrorey, a big, bruising rusher who will anchor the offense.

“He is our top player both ways,” Strong said. “He missed most of last year with an injury, but he’s 6 foot 2, 230 pounds, and surprisingly quick.”

Junior Rennick Moore and sophomore Cameron Zeitner are competing for the quarterback position, and if Zeitner wins out, Moore will see the field as a second running back.

Defensively, a trio of seniors lead the way for Hagerman in end McRorey, who will play end, linebacker Ryan Nelson, and tackle Jesse Titone.

“These three anchored it last year and they will again this year,” Strong said.

Hagerman opens its season at home against Horseshoe Bend on Friday, Sept. 4.

