Hagerman Pirates

Head Coach: Bill Hicks, 1st year

Record: 2-7

Number of expected players on the team?

25

Number of returning players on the team?

18

How is this team different from last year?

We have a new coaching staff. There's a good number of returning players that are still young.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Our record. We want to build the program.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We'll need strong leadership from our younger players.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Wyatt Hoskevec, Alex Johnson, Wyatt Mavencamp, Cameron Zelner and Colton Nelson.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Overcoming how young our team is.