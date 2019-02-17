SEATTLE (AP) — A 21-year-old is under arrest after an accidental shooting in rural Washington state wounded a woman and a toddler.
Detectives say people at a party Saturday night in Thurston County were passing around a gun and it fired. KOMO-TV reports a bullet hit a woman's pelvis and went through the leg of the one-year-old baby she was carrying.
They were hospitalized in stable condition.
The sheriff's office says a partygoer had a concealed-carry permit for the weapon, which was holstered to his waist. He removed the holstered gun so that he could take off his pants to show-off a tattoo when another man removed the gun.
Deputies say he was trying to show off the gun when it went it off.
Detectives say marijuana, alcohol and ecstasy were involved.
