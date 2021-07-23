Guest speaker at the Minidoka museum Aug. 19

RUPERT — Guest speaker Peggy Hess will be featured at the Minidoka County Historical Society meeting on Aug. 19.

The free community event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the museum, 99 E. Baseline Rd.

Hess, who has been a teacher for more than 39 years will teach about Idaho History.

She has taught the fourth grade for about 17 years and along with her husband are very involved in volunteer work in the community.

Check the museum's Facebook page for a fun questionnaire and bring your answers along for valuable prizes.

A community night at the museum is held every third Thursday of the month, which includes the opportunity to learn more about local events and history.

