 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guest speaker at the Minidoka museum Aug. 19
0 comments

Guest speaker at the Minidoka museum Aug. 19

RUPERT — Guest speaker Peggy Hess will be featured at the Minidoka County Historical Society meeting on Aug. 19.

The free community event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the museum, 99 E. Baseline Rd.

Hess, who has been a teacher for more than 39 years will teach about Idaho History.

She has taught the fourth grade for about 17 years and along with her husband are very involved in volunteer work in the community.

Check the museum's Facebook page for a fun questionnaire and bring your answers along for valuable prizes.

A community night at the museum is held every third Thursday of the month, which includes the opportunity to learn more about local events and history.

\

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jackpot marijuana dispensary to open in September
Local

Jackpot marijuana dispensary to open in September

The store will be open 24/7, 365 days a year. Shoppers will be able to come inside the store or use a drive-through option, he said. A range of products will be available including vapes, concentrate and edibles.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News