JEROME — A long-held dream of having a new police station has become a reality for the town’s police department. A new state-of-the-art station on First Avenue East was dedicated on Thursday.

For nearly 20 years, Jerome City Council and the police department have wanted a new station. The building the department has occupied on Lincoln Avenue for 18 years is cramped for the size of the police force and there is no room for evidence and equipment.

After nine years of budgeting and saving, the city purchased and renovated the building on First Avenue East. The building was opened for public viewing on Thursday, and officers began moving in department property on Friday.

At a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the building, Jerome Mayor Dave Davis described the long road that the department, the city council, and city administration had undertaken that had led to this point.

“We wanted to make it into something our police department would enjoy being a part of,” Davis told the assembled crowd.

Police Chief Duane Rubink said the new facility in downtown Jerome would enhance the ability of the force to perform their duties well into the future.

“I’ve been in police departments all over the state, and I’ve seen some pretty cool police departments. There are some neat ones out there,” Rubink told the crowd before the open house. “There is nothing better than this. There is nothing more technologically advanced right now in the state of Idaho, and there’s nothing that’s nicer.”

The station is the first in a series of new developments in downtown Jerome, and the area is poised to take on a new look. A streetscape update with new curb gutter sidewalk and trees is planned for several blocks along Main Avenue for the next few years, and the College of Southern Idaho has plans to develop a property on North Lincoln Avenue that was once the grounds of Central Elementary School.

City Councilman Chris Barber told the Times-News that the new facility would be a boost to morale of the police force, and would help in recruiting and retaining officers.

“This is a fantastic way to recruit officers. It’s what the officers deserve,” Barber told the Times-News. “The conditions were terrible at the other station ... they deserve better. And the community deserves better. This is for the community as much as the police officers.”

Barber told the Times-News that conversations had started 20 years ago, and the result was a new station ideally suited for the job and was in an ideal location.

“Everything just worked out perfectly,” Barber said. “This is where (the police department) should be. The building was here, somewhat blighted, the city of Jerome came in, they rehabbed this building, it’s incredible.”

City Administrator Mike Williams told the Times-News that for years the city knew the old station was insufficient. Between the small size, outdated technology, and limited storage space, the old station wasn’t able to serve a town the size of Jerome.

“The overall space and functionality of this facility is going to serve them so much better, make their jobs easier, help our community be even safer by having our officers be more efficient, more positive,” Williams said.

Williams said the facility had been built with new locker rooms, workout facilities, briefing rooms, and training rooms.

“Before, they did all that in the same room,” Williams said. “We were able to bring our department up to speed with the basic things they should have as part of the job.”

The city budgeted to save funds for the facility for five years. Although things cost more now than they did eight years ago, they paid cash for the property and construction.

“We don’t have to worry about a bond; we don’t have to worry about future obligations,” Williams said. “It’s done. It’s paid for.”

Former Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall, who retired in February 2022, said the new station would boost morale. In his 18 years of leading the department, Hall had always dreamed of a new station.

“I think it turned out better than even what my vision was,” Hall said. “Knowing that the city made this kind of investment in their police department can’t help but make a person feel pretty good about themselves.”