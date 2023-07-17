COME ON IN | REDOX BIO-NUTRIENTS

BURLEY — People from Washington state all the way to North Dakota were at Redox Bio-Nutrients last week, first to hear about research happening across the farm and then to laugh and bond over what type of apple is the best.

Those connections were the core purpose for the Burley-based farm to open its doors to the public for an open house to showcase the key elements of fresh foods and bring in deeper conversations.

Darin Moon, the owner, CEO and founder of the company, alongside his son, Colton, the company president, joined tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., explaining their work on the field.

"The reason why we wanted to do an open house was because others have opened their door to us," Colton Moon told the Times-News. "It's been nice to see what the community is all about so we want to do the same and help the community, agriculture, farmers and consumers."

The hope is to make an open house a yearly event "so they can share what they learn every year to visitors," he said.

Interns Karter Zampedri, Faith Talley, Tyson Ramsey, and Courtney Beene joined them by demonstrating stations around the crops and sharing details about the work they do with Redox. Zampedri led one of the stations explaining the foliar nutrition to the alfalfa, different forms and with different nutrients.

"I've always grown alfalfa my entire life and never took a care for the nutritional percentages," Zampedri told the TimesNews. "It changes the game."

Not only have the interns learned about the plants on a different level, Beene said, they also now know "the thought that goes behind it."

"It's a lot of exact work," Beene told the TimesNews. "If you aren't exact now in the beginning process, then it'll show later on."

Darin Moon founded the Burley-based company 30 years ago to grow sustainable and profitable farming. Since then, Redox has grown its base of customers across the country and worldwide.

What's coming next?

Redox hopes to plant a plot for wine and table grapes next spring, plus Colton Moon said the company has put plans in place to expand its greenhouse and add a laboratory. A timeline is to be determined.

