Groups cancel free Thanksgiving meals, shift to drive-thru versions or food boxes

The Twin Falls Salvation Army, 348 Fourth Ave. N., which traditionally serves a sit-down turkey dinner with all the trimmings, will be giving out food boxes that include a turkey to senior citizens that do not receive food help anywhere else, Patty Cameron said.

In addition to the pandemic, a crack in the foundation under the kitchen prevents them from holding a dinner this year, Cameron said.

“People who wanted to donate turkeys this year are finding out they can’t purchase as many as they have during previous years,” which will limit the number of birds the organization will be able to give out, Cameron said.

People can donate turkeys to the charity from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday or if they are senior citizens they can stop and pick up a food box during those hours.

“We will be giving out the turkeys in food boxes until they’re gone,” Cameron said. “We can only do what we can do. Everything the community gives, we give back.”

Other than for the senior citizens, the food boxes are given out only on an emergency basis, she said.