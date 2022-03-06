Grizzlies and Us

Two hundred years ago, grizzly bears ruled the West.
Today, people have taken that throne and relegated Ursus arctos horribilis to a fraction of its former range. But the bears — backed by legal protection and decades of recovery efforts – have begun reasserting themselves, in some cases appearing in areas where they hadn’t been seen for nearly a century. And as the line between what is human versus bear territory blurs, a subsequent increase in conflicts has created challenges for residents, wildlife managers and politicians alike.
In a 10-part series produced over the past year by outdoor reporters and photojournalists across Montana and Wyoming, the many issues surrounding the uneasy coexistence of grizzlies and humans are examined in full.