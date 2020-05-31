Greenhouse owner calls last frost date with uncanny accuracy

In part owing to bizarre microclimates in the region, not every farmer fared so well.

Though temperatures at Open Ridge fell to 32 that night, a farmer just two miles away saw temperatures dip lower.

"I asked around, and valley lows ranged that night anywhere from 24-32," Farrell said. "Some had light frost, and another friend in her greenhouse just had one layer of plastic, and her tomatoes all got burnt."

Ferrell has farmed her land in the South Toe Valley since just 2012, and pays close attention to what her neighbors have to say about the weather, particularly those who've been in the area for generations.

"I always listen to what they say to us," she said. "Some things are changing, of course, so there's some sort of comfort knowing that certain rhythms in nature are still the same, that there is some wisdom still."

NEIGHBORS PULL TOGETHER TO HELP