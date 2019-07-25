BURLEY — The Burley Green Sox are trying to defend their 2018 Idaho State Championship Title at their home field in Burley during this week's Idaho American Legion Baseball ‘A’ Division State Tournament.
The games will be held at the ball field at Burley High School and they will be hosting eight teams throughout the Idaho. The Green Sox ended their regular season with a 28-6 records and took 1st place in the Central Division and 3rd at the District Tournament. As a result of being the host team, Burley will take the automatic 4th seed in the 2019 State Tournament.
They are fortunate to have two returning college players, Easton Watterson (TVCC) and Andrew Ferrin (North Eastern Colorado) playing this summer. The coaches have enjoyed watching the two returning college players Easton and Andrew along with the two recent high school graduates, catcher Kody Condie and infielder Carson Noble, emerge as leaders on and off the field.
The Burley Green Sox attribute much of their success as a complete program to Legion President Kim Watterson, coach’s wives and countless others in assisting in the day-to-day operations. This allows the coaches and players to focus and concentrate on their responsibilities on and off the field.
Marni Kunz said, “We are honored to work alongside our Legion Post 17 Commander, Sue Kennedy, and our Area C Baseball Liaison Lee Cline. Please join us in watching some of the best baseball this state has to offer during the week of July 30th-August 3rd.”
The championship game will be held Saturday night, Aug. 3, with opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.
All legionnaires and veterans are encouraged to attend and will be honored with free admission to the games. A snack bar will be open.
For more information, contact Kim Watterson at 208-431-7430.
