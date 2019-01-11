Editor’s note: The list of grants awarded by the First Federal Foundation was cut off in Friday’s paper due to a design error. Here are the remaining groups.
Magic Valley Youth and Adult Services
The nonprofit has provided social services in the Magic Valley since 1984, president Susan Baca said. That includes working with low-income adults to help them get education, with youth who are aging out of the foster care system, and recruiting and training foster parents.
The opioid crisis has really struck the Magic Valley, Baca said, and there’s an increased need for foster parents.
Grant money will be used for technology for the nonprofit’s classes.
Gooding Volunteer Group
Gooding Volunteer Group formed in 2014 as a group of parents passionate about improving the community of Gooding, said project coordinator Dallas Scoffield.
Grant money will go toward the group’s second project — a playground at West Park. It was the last $5,000 the group needed to meet its $75,000 goal, Scoffield said.
Volunteers will install playground equipment in April and May. It will feature a story walk with 16 stations, thanks to a collaboration with the Gooding Public Library.
West End Ministerial Association
The Buhl food pantry is overseen by the West End Ministerial Association and staffed 100 percent by volunteers. It serves primarily Buhl and Castleford residents.
In 2018, the nonprofit served more than 2,000 households, representing 4,273 people.
The nonprofit has seen an uptick in new households in Buhl and that’s stretching the organization’s resources, West End Ministerial Association president Jim Tubbs said.
Grant money will be used for part of a three-phase building project. A gutter upgrade will help prevent water from getting into the building’s basement, where a lot of food is stored, Tubbs said.
Mini-Cassia Transitional Living
It’s a six-bed facility that helps women who are coming out of incarceration, addiction or abuse. It’s a six-to-18-month faith-based program.
Badger Wrestling
The Buhl wrestling club now has 501©(3) status as a nonprofit and recently purchased property. Grant money will be used to help get the building usable for the club wrestling team.
