Granite Peak falls lead to death, injuries, daring rescue

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A helicopter pilot carried out several daring rescues involving people injured in climbing accidents over the weekend just hours before he attended the funeral for his son, who died in a firefighting helicopter crash in Oregon last month. One person was killed and two people were injured during the climbing accidents, authorities said.

The first accident involved a man who fell about 100 feet after slipping Saturday while trying to cross an area called the Snow Bridge on the eastern route of Granite Peak, the highest mountain in the state. The man had been climbing with his brother, said St. Tad Dykstra with the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

The second accident happened on the southeast face of Granite Peak, where four men from Idaho were rappelling on a slope. The large boulder they had anchored into gave way, Dykstra said.

“The boulder rolled down and possibly struck or knocked another subject off balance,” Dykstra told The Billings Gazette. One man fell 1,000 feet and died. Another man was injured. The victim’s name has not been released.

A helicopter from Malmstrom Air Force Base near Great Falls attempted to fly a rescue mission on Saturday, but turned back because of high winds in the area just north of Yellowstone National Park.