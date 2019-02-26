DALLAS (AP) — Clark James Gable III, host of the reality TV show “Cheaters” and grandson of late Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable, has died in Texas.

The Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science says the 30-year-old Gable died Friday at a Dallas hospital. The medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately indicate the cause and manner of death, but it was not considered suspicious.

Bobby Goldstein, president and CEO of Bobby Goldstein Productions, said Tuesday that Gable, who lived in Dallas, hosted “Cheaters” since 2012. The show features confrontations with people suspected of being unfaithful.

Gable and his fiancée have an infant daughter.

Clark Gable, star of "Gone With the Wind" and winner of the best actor Oscar for the 1934 film, "It Happened One Night," died in 1960 in Los Angeles.

