Graduating in COVID style: Schools rally to bring creative ceremonies to Magic Valley

Hundreds of Magic Valley seniors graduated this month, despite fears that social-distancing protocols could ruin traditional commencement ceremonies.

The class of 2020 proudly defied the novel coronavirus and embraced the new norm, possibly ushering in creative traditions that could last beyond COVID-19.

From Oakley to Wendell, seniors paraded through their hometowns while families, friends and neighbors lined the streets, cheering them on. Valedictorians spoke to empty football fields, surrounded by autos filled with graduates and their families. Principals and staff members wore face masks as they handed out diplomas to exuberant — even rollerskating — seniors.

Times-News photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin visited many of the graduation ceremonies over the past week to capture these once-in-a-lifetime moments.

