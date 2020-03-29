Governor vetoes pesticide spraying bill sought by cropduster industry

Gov. Brad Little has issued his third veto of this year's legislative session, nixing HB 487a, the pesticide spraying bill.

The bill was sought by the cropduster industry, and as originally written, removed several regulations on the spraying of pesticides in Idaho; it was controversial, because it followed an incident last spring in which farm workers working in a field in Parma were sickened and hospitalized when the field next to them was sprayed by a cropduster. Amendments added to the bill in the Senate restored some of the regulations the original bill sought to remove. But it wasn't that issue that tripped the bill up with the governor; it was the requirement for negotiated rule-making.

In his veto message, Little wrote that he vetoed the bill "reluctantly, because I share the intent of the legislation in ensuring negotiated rulemaking for rules whenever feasible. The challenge with HB 487a is that it mandates negotiated rulemaking, and therefore may preclude temporary rules when necessary."

They're necessary right now, the governor wrote. "For the second straight year, the Legislature has chosen to not reauthorize the fee rules, and as a result, my administration has had to republish rules as temporary to ensure they remain in full force and effect. Thus, the rules promulgated under this statute are currently being republished as temporary rules."