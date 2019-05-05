MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Republican legislators want to spend nearly $8 million annually to create dairy research programs at three University of Wisconsin System schools.
Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Travis Tranel are sponsoring a bill that would give the University of Wisconsin System $7.9 million fund annually to create and fund the UW Dairy Innovation Hub at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls.
UW-Madison’s segment would include a dairy management academy and provide support for research-related farms and labs. The UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls segments also would provide support for research. The bill would authorize each campus to hire staff. Regents would have to submit an annual report on the hub’s accomplishments to the Legislature.
The state Senate’s agriculture committee is set to hold a public hearing on the measure Wednesday.
