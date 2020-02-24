GOP lawmakers walk out after Oregon climate bill advances

“If they don’t like a bill, then they need to show up and change it or show up and vote no. They should make their voices heard rather than shut down state government,” she said at a news conference.

Several Republican lawmakers were present earlier Monday as a legislative panel rejected a proposed GOP amendment to put the climate issue on the ballot in November.

Instead, the Joint Ways and Means Committee approved the bill, sending it to the Senate floor for a vote.

The latest so-called cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035 and to at least 80% below by 2050. The bill would force big greenhouse gas emitters to obtain credits for each metric ton of carbon dioxide they emit. Opponents say fossil fuel companies will wind up offloading increased costs to customers.

Republican lawmakers said a matter of this magnitude should be brought before voters. Republican state Sen. Fred Girod said before the committee’s vote that if the measure were referred to voters “we would stick around.”

“Just give them the right to vote,” Girod said