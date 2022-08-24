Gooding Senators

Head Coach: Tanner Baumann, 1st year

Record: 9-1

Number of expected players on the team?

35

Number of returning players on the team?

23

How is this team different from last year?

We lost many multi-year starters and will have a new crop of kids getting the opportunity to compete for positions.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

We want to be able to control the clock and ball in big games. We need to maximize every drive.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We will be looking for a leader and new kids will have that responsibility thrust upon them. We need to establish leadership and embrace it going forward.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

All Conference Returners: Gayge Thiemann/ All conference 1st DB, Klynt Whiting/ All Conference 1st DE. Along with our returning All Conference players, seniors Austin Olsen and Mason Lopes have had a great summer coming into this season.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

I think establishing an identity and discovering ourselves in moments of adversity. We won’t know how we will react until we get into a situation of adversity.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Our biggest strength should be in our senior driven offensive line. We have 4 potential senior starters that we will lean on heavily. Our biggest weakness would be in knowing who will be the leaders among the players.