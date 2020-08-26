Gooding Senators

Head coach: Cameron Anderson, 11th year
Record: 8-2
Playoffs: lost 47-20 to Sugar-Salem in quarterfinals
It’s impossible to replace a special talent like quarterback Shane Jennings, but Gooding and 11th-year head coach Cameron Andersen plan to keep on rolling with a new-look group of Senators.
“What you do is you find the next guys and build around their talents,” Andersen said. “You don’t try to make anybody be someone else.”
Gooding’s offense will be led by junior signal-caller Kurtis Adkinson, who was an all-state linebacker one season ago. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Adkinson has a different build and skill set than Jennings, but his athleticism and effectiveness will help the Senators keep scoring points. Senior Jasen Faulkner will also line up under center at times.
Senior slot receiver and emerging star Logan Anderson, and junior tight end Colston Loveland, will be some of the weapons Adkinson has at his disposal.
Gooding also returns five offensive linemen who started at least one game last season.
On the defensive side of the ball, Logan Anderson at safety will be a huge force for the Senators, as will cornerback AJ Darcy. Adkinson will continue to play linebacker while Loveland will get time at safety. Senior defensive lineman Preston Thiemann is an underrated Senator who causes problems for opposing offenses.
“This year we will be a true junior and senior varsity team for the first time as head coach. It’s so nice we have built depth enough to do that.”
Gooding faces Jerome on the road on Friday, Aug. 28, to begin its 2020 campaign.
