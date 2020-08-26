Gooding Senators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Cameron Anderson, 11th year

Record: 8-2

Playoffs: lost 47-20 to Sugar-Salem in quarterfinals

It’s impossible to replace a special talent like quarterback Shane Jennings, but Gooding and 11th-year head coach Cameron Andersen plan to keep on rolling with a new-look group of Senators.

“What you do is you find the next guys and build around their talents,” Andersen said. “You don’t try to make anybody be someone else.”

Gooding’s offense will be led by junior signal-caller Kurtis Adkinson, who was an all-state linebacker one season ago. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Adkinson has a different build and skill set than Jennings, but his athleticism and effectiveness will help the Senators keep scoring points. Senior Jasen Faulkner will also line up under center at times.

Senior slot receiver and emerging star Logan Anderson, and junior tight end Colston Loveland, will be some of the weapons Adkinson has at his disposal.

Gooding also returns five offensive linemen who started at least one game last season.