 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gooding Senators
0 comments

Gooding Senators

  • 0
Football - Gooding vs. Kimberly

Gooding players listen to the National Anthem before their game against Kimberly Oct. 25 at Kimberly High School.

Head coach: Cameron Anderson, 11th year

Record: 8-2

Playoffs: lost 47-20 to Sugar-Salem in quarterfinals

It’s impossible to replace a special talent like quarterback Shane Jennings, but Gooding and 11th-year head coach Cameron Andersen plan to keep on rolling with a new-look group of Senators.

“What you do is you find the next guys and build around their talents,” Andersen said. “You don’t try to make anybody be someone else.”

Gooding’s offense will be led by junior signal-caller Kurtis Adkinson, who was an all-state linebacker one season ago. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Adkinson has a different build and skill set than Jennings, but his athleticism and effectiveness will help the Senators keep scoring points. Senior Jasen Faulkner will also line up under center at times.

Senior slot receiver and emerging star Logan Anderson, and junior tight end Colston Loveland, will be some of the weapons Adkinson has at his disposal.

Gooding also returns five offensive linemen who started at least one game last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Logan Anderson at safety will be a huge force for the Senators, as will cornerback AJ Darcy. Adkinson will continue to play linebacker while Loveland will get time at safety. Senior defensive lineman Preston Thiemann is an underrated Senator who causes problems for opposing offenses.

“This year we will be a true junior and senior varsity team for the first time as head coach. It’s so nice we have built depth enough to do that.”

Gooding faces Jerome on the road on Friday, Aug. 28, to begin its 2020 campaign.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News