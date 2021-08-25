Gooding Senators

Coming out of the summer, our absolute strength is our senior leadership. Every single one of them are just embracing wanting to do good things. I’ve challenged every single team every year. If I’m the one that has to lead every day, we have a ceiling. It’ll only be as far as I can motivate you. If you guys are the ones that are driving it every day, our ceiling is higher because you’re the ones on the field. I’ve never scored a touchdown, I’ve never tackled anybody, I’ve never thrown a pass or caught a ball, I’ve stood on the sidelines. As much as they can elevate us, we’ll be great. Weaknesses, or things I see as adjustments, we’ll have to increase speed in some areas. It may be there, but we’ll never know until we suit up against a team. The guys that we did graduate were on the back end of our defense. We graduated both corners and both starting safeties.