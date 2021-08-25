Gooding Senators

Head Coach: Cameron Andersen, 13th year
Record: 8-2
Playoffs: Lost 26-20 to South Fremont in quarterfinals
Number of expected players on the team?
We’re never below 60, we’re usually not above 70. We’ll be in that same range of somewhere between 65 and 70 kids.
Number of returning players from last season?
We’ve got quite a few. On offense we’ll return nine guys that started games. On defense we’ll have six or seven starters.
How is the team different from last year?
Schematically we’ll be pretty different. I’m one of those guys that tries to create a system that’s adaptable to a lot of different personnel types. This year is no different. This is one of the bigger, more physical teams I’ve had. Not a ton of speed. We’ll adapt our game plan to be different that way.
What are you looking to improve on this season?
We want to stay focused on the moment. We want to be good consistently throughout an entire game. One thing we struggled with the last couple of years is we’ll get two really good quarters and a couple quarters where we seem to lack in some areas. We want to have four quarters of really focused football. Ups and downs within is fine, but being consistently good as much as we can within the four quarters of football.
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
We get asked a lot how we’re going to replace guys. The answer is we’re not. We never replace guys. We try to adjust the system the next year to fit whoever the seniors are that year. We’ve never tried to replace a senior. You just try to build the system around those individual players and how they work as a whole, and I think that mentality has really worked to keep us competitive every year.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Obviously Colston Loveland is a pretty good player. Our quarterback is a returning all-state player, Kurtis Adkinson. He almost rushed and passed for 2,000 yards each last year. Cooper Pavkov is someone we’ll build around. He’s an all-state offensive lineman. Defensively, Tayte Gillette is our returning tackler. He’ll play nickel safety. Taylor Cavitt is an all-state corner. He’s probably the summer MVP coming out of 7 on 7s.
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
We need to be able to play really well in space. We don’t have a lot of speed so we’ll have to play a brand of football that balances that out. These guys have high expectations for their ceiling. They want big things out of this year. It’ll be a challenge and a balancing act as a coach to get them to live in the moment while still wanting those things.
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?
Coming out of the summer, our absolute strength is our senior leadership. Every single one of them are just embracing wanting to do good things. I’ve challenged every single team every year. If I’m the one that has to lead every day, we have a ceiling. It’ll only be as far as I can motivate you. If you guys are the ones that are driving it every day, our ceiling is higher because you’re the ones on the field. I’ve never scored a touchdown, I’ve never tackled anybody, I’ve never thrown a pass or caught a ball, I’ve stood on the sidelines. As much as they can elevate us, we’ll be great. Weaknesses, or things I see as adjustments, we’ll have to increase speed in some areas. It may be there, but we’ll never know until we suit up against a team. The guys that we did graduate were on the back end of our defense. We graduated both corners and both starting safeties.