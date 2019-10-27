GOODING — Infrastructure is the biggest issue in Gooding this election season according to its City Council candidates. The move to try to privatize the (city’s) trash collection, which would have raised its cost for residents.
Candidates also want to make an effort to make city government more transparent so residents are in the loop about major projections and decisions.
Desiree DeGiorgio Desiree DeGiorgio moved to Idaho just shy of her 21st birthday. She works in insurance brokerage and said she’s always had a service-oriented mindset even with her clients. She said she would like to see more transparency in Gooding city government.
“I have a standard to give back. We’re here to serve,” DeGiorgio said. “I wanted to get involved to do what the citizens of Gooding expect from their city.”
DeGiorgio has been on the planning and zoning board for two years.
She said the city is in need of street lights and she intends to address the “outrageous” cost of water rights. She said she would use a position on city council to do work on behalf of residents.
“I’m an advocate. I believe in doing the right thing for the right reasons,” DeGiorgio said.
Jan ShepherdJan Shepherd moved to Gooding in 1988 and worked as a public servant since 1994 when she worked at the courthouse. She said although she is retired she still works there part-time.
“Gooding has always been a nice little town and I want to keep it that way,” Shepherd said.
She echoed concerns about government transparency and cited the issues over the potential privatization of garbage collection.
“Things like that bother me. I think the city needs to do a better job telling people about what they’re doing,” Shepherd said.
