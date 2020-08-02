Gooding County - Population 15,229
Law enforcement includes: Gooding Police Department, Hagerman Police Department, Wendell Police Department, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office
Most Common offenses
Drug/Narcotic Violations: 69 reported, 32 cleared
Simple Assault: 66 reported, 29 cleared
Larceny/Theft: 65 reported, 10 cleared
Drug equipment: 52 reported, 23 cleared
Destruction of property: 36 reported, 4 cleared
DUI: 29 arrests
Total offenses - 5 year trend
2015: 511
2016: 518
2017: 546
2018: 602
2019: 447
