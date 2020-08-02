You have permission to edit this article.
Gooding County
Gooding County

Gooding County Jail food

An inmate prepares food trays April 11 at the Gooding County Jail.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

Gooding County - Population 15,229

Law enforcement includes: Gooding Police Department, Hagerman Police Department, Wendell Police Department, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office

Most Common offenses

Drug/Narcotic Violations: 69 reported, 32 cleared

Simple Assault: 66 reported, 29 cleared

Larceny/Theft: 65 reported, 10 cleared

Drug equipment: 52 reported, 23 cleared

Destruction of property: 36 reported, 4 cleared

DUI: 29 arrests

Total offenses - 5 year trend

2015: 511

2016: 518

2017: 546

2018: 602

2019: 447

