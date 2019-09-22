Gooding

City Council (vote for two)

  • Mitch Arkoosh
  • Desiree De Girogio
  • Jan Shepherd
  • Robin Stratton

School Board Zone 2

  • Jim Brockman

School Board Zone 3

  • Aaron J. Stolzman

School Board Zone 4

  • None

Fire Commissioner 1

  • Jim Brockman

Fire Commissioner 2

  • Joseph D. Pavkov

Fire Commissioner 3

  • David Hults

Fire Commissioner 4

  • Denver J. Stockham

Fire Commissioner 5

  • Chris Ward

Cemetery Commissioner 1

  • Gail M. Brownlee

Cemetery Commissioner 2

  • Justin E. Clapp

Recreation Director 1

  • None

Recreation Director 2

  • Shay Vanderham

