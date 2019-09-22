Gooding
City Council (vote for two)
- Mitch Arkoosh
- Desiree De Girogio
- Jan Shepherd
- Robin Stratton
School Board Zone 2
- Jim Brockman
School Board Zone 3
- Aaron J. Stolzman
School Board Zone 4
- None
Fire Commissioner 1
- Jim Brockman
Fire Commissioner 2
- Joseph D. Pavkov
Fire Commissioner 3
- David Hults
Fire Commissioner 4
- Denver J. Stockham
Fire Commissioner 5
- Chris Ward
Cemetery Commissioner 1
- Gail M. Brownlee
Cemetery Commissioner 2
- Justin E. Clapp
Recreation Director 1
- None
Recreation Director 2
- Shay Vanderham
