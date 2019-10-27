GOODING — Gooding County will vote on a proposed jail bond that totals nearly $16 million over 20 years. It will be used to expand the jail from 21 beds to 80 as well as renovate the facility to include a new staff break room, conference, training, interviewing, separate evidence and storage rooms, male and female lockers, and evidence storage and processing rooms.
The average daily population is 26 inmates, meaning some inmates sleep in hallways or behind doors as opposed to in a cell. It costs $135 a day to house inmates. The cost is expected to go down to $49 if the project receives the funding.
“The deal with the jail is that it’s a safety issue for the inmates. We owe it to them to keep them safe,” Mark Bolduc, Gooding County Commissioner, said. “And of course to also keep our deputies safe.”
City officials said the price of the project will go up $150,000 a year if the bond is not approved.
“It’s going to have to be done sooner or later,” Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough said. “It’s not going to get any cheaper than today. I’m a taxpayer, too, and I don’t like it better than anybody else, but it has to be done.
