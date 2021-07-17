Gooding County 2020 crime numbers

The number of total offenses recorded by all Gooding County law enforcement agencies increased by about 2.5% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.

Agencies in the county of 15,259 people reported 458 offenses in 2020. While this number was up from the 447 reported in 2019, it still represents the second fewest number of offenses reported in the last five years.

Number of total offenses reported over the last five years

2016 518

2017 546

2018 602

2019 447

2020 458

Number of total arrests over the last five years

2016 278

2017 309

2018 294

2019 162

2020 134

Top five most commonly reported crimes in 2020

Simple assault offenses 74

Larceny/theft offenses 70

Burglary/breaking and entering 59