Gooding County 2020 crime numbers

The number of total offenses recorded by all Gooding County law enforcement agencies increased by about 2.5% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.
Agencies in the county of 15,259 people reported 458 offenses in 2020. While this number was up from the 447 reported in 2019, it still represents the second fewest number of offenses reported in the last five years.
Number of total offenses reported over the last five years
2016 518
2017 546
2018 602
2019 447
2020 458
Number of total arrests over the last five years
2016 278
2017 309
2018 294
2019 162
2020 134
Top five most commonly reported crimes in 2020
Simple assault offenses 74
Larceny/theft offenses 70
Burglary/breaking and entering 59
Destruction of property 58