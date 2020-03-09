Gonzaga outlasts San Francisco

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Ayayi scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and No. 2 Gonzaga survived a scare to beat San Francisco 81-77 on Monday night in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals.

The Bulldogs (30-2) will play either Saint Mary's or No. 14 BYU, who met in Monday night's other semifinal, in Tuesday's championship game. Results of that game weren't available at press time.l

Killian Tillie had 19 points and Ryan Woolrdige had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting to pace Gonzaga, which will be playing in its 26th WCC final and seeking its 17th championship.

Charles Minlend scored 19 points, one of four players in double figures for the Dons (22-12). Khalil Shabazz had 17 points.

Ayayi broke a 69-69 tie with 4:14 left with a jumper, and hit a mid-range shot on the following possession to give Gonzaga a 73-69 lead. The redshirt sophomore scored eight of Gonzaga's nine points during a 9-3 run.

San Francisco had a 12-2 run in the first half and tied it at 25-25 on Remu Raitanen's 3-pointer with 6:29 left.

Gonzaga had a 10-3 run shortly thereafter. Woolridge, who had 14 points in the first half, hit his second 3 with 49 seconds left to make it 39-32.