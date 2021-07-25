Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden-death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Sunday for her first major title.
Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee’s superb second attempt landed near the flag.
Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title. She missed the first but made the second and was doused in champagne by 2015 Evian champion Lydia Ko.
“I’m speechless ... been waiting for this for so long. It just feels unreal to have won,” Lee said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform, it’s just really nice to have a major title under my belt.”
Her younger brother Min Woo Lee has two wins on the men’s European Tour. He won the Scottish Open two weeks ago — also in a playoff and on the first extra hole.
“When we were really little, we used to go down to the driving range with Mom,” she said. “We would just practice.”
Lee is the first Australian to win at Evian since seven-time major winner Karrie Webb in 2006, before it was a major.
“Actually she did message me straight away,” Lee said of the 41-time LPGA Tour winner. “She messages me quite a bit. ... It’s just really nice of her.”
Lee and Lee6 had finished the fourth round at 18 under overall, but in vastly different circumstances.
Lee trailed Lee6 by seven shots overnight but drew level with a superb 7-under 64 in the final round which included four birdies on the last five holes. After drifting away, Lee6 (71) hit back with three straight birdies to force a playoff. Teenage American Yealimi Noh (67) finished third at 17 under when she missed a birdie chance on the 18th.
“A lot of positives; it’s been my best major finish,” the 19-year-old Noh said.
PGA Tour
Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, winning by two strokes for his third career victory.
Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second behind Champ, who joined Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau as the only under-28 players to win in each of the last three seasons on tour.
Senior British Open
Stephen Dodd birdied the final hole to win the Senior British Open by one stroke on Sunday, holding off challenges from Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke to secure his first major title in Sunningdale, England.
The 55-year-old Welshman closed with a 2-under 68 for a four-day total of 13-under 267. He hit his approach from the right rough to about 10 feet on the par-4 18th and holed the putt to win the trophy and a spot in next year’s British Open at St. Andrews.