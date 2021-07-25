Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden-death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Sunday for her first major title.

Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee’s superb second attempt landed near the flag.

Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title. She missed the first but made the second and was doused in champagne by 2015 Evian champion Lydia Ko.

“I’m speechless ... been waiting for this for so long. It just feels unreal to have won,” Lee said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform, it’s just really nice to have a major title under my belt.”

Her younger brother Min Woo Lee has two wins on the men’s European Tour. He won the Scottish Open two weeks ago — also in a playoff and on the first extra hole.

“When we were really little, we used to go down to the driving range with Mom,” she said. “We would just practice.”

Lee is the first Australian to win at Evian since seven-time major winner Karrie Webb in 2006, before it was a major.