It looks like a Topgolf.
It’s about the size of a Topgolf.
But it may not be a Topgolf.
This week, developer Ball Ventures Ahlquist filed an application to develop the former site of The Farmstead, the popular corn maze next to Interstate 84 at Eagle Road. An artist’s rendering included in BVA’s application includes a golf area resembling Topgolf sites in other cities.
Topgolf aims to bring a party atmosphere to golf. Its sites — 48 in the U.S. and four abroad — feature “high-tech golf balls and gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, renowned menu, hand-crafted cocktails, events, music and more,” the company said in a news release.
“We’re working to bring a golf-entertainment venue to the area,” Travis Hawkes, senior director at Ball Ventures Ahlquist Development, told the Statesman in a phone interview Friday.
But Topgolf spokeswoman Caroline Jerome wrote in an email to the Statesman that the company has no plans for an Idaho location.
The unnamed venue would be one of many projects planned for the 52-acre lot at 1020 S. Eagle Road, which was purchased last year by Idaho Central Credit Union.
The parcel is just north of Overland Road and north of where Norco Inc., the Boise industrial-gases and medical-supplies company, recently built a two-story store and medical billing office.
Hawkes said BVA is building a 125,000 square foot new headquarters for the credit union on the site, as well as a several other Class A and medical office spaces.
That’s not all. BVA also plans to build a hotel, and space for retail and restaurants on the site. Hawkes declined to name any of the proposed developments.
BVA plans to break ground at the site in May or June, he said. BVA is also leading the development at Meridian’s other rapidly expanding intersection at 10 Mile Road and I-84, where Ameriben and Paylocity recently moved their headquarters.
Jim and Hillary Lowe, the Farmstead’s owners, bought a farm at 2500 S. Eagle Road in Kuna where they will move the corn maze, the Statesman reported earlier this month.
