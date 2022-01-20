Golden Heritage Senior Center menu

Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646
Wednesday: BBQ ham sandwich, tots, fruit
Thursday: Salmon casserole, fruit, vegetable
Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable
Monday: Beef dip sandwich, coleslaw
Searches and candlelight vigils were held, reward money raised, posters and message boards popped up asking people to help bring Tiffani home. Two years later the news came that her skull had been found.
A Wendell woman died Wednesday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on Interstate 84.
St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center has denied responsibility in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Sherry Thaete's family and the presiding judge has disqualified himself from the case.
JEROME — Idaho State Police is investigating a Monday morning crash on U.S. Highway 93 that sent one person to the hospital.
Charley Astle set up a GoFundMe to help pay for therapy and additional expenses Rick Astle's family might face. Within 24 hours the community helped the family reach their initial goal of $5,000.
Can you still spank your child in Idaho?
A third Idaho lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of the 2022 legislative session, which has no safety measures in place.
President Joe Biden announced in a press release on Thursday his intent to appoint eight U.S. Department of Agriculture regional positions, including two for Idaho.
The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather advisories for the Magic Valley and police say some drivers need reminders of what that means for them.
For the first time in half a year, U.S. families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit. A closer look at the impact.
