Golden Heritage Senior Center menu

2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646
Wednesday: Turkey, stuffing
Thursday: Taco soup
Friday: Clam chowder
Monday: Hot dogs
Tuesday: Shepherd's pie
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646
Wednesday: Turkey, stuffing
Thursday: Taco soup
Friday: Clam chowder
Monday: Hot dogs
Tuesday: Shepherd's pie
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Heyburn man is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl.
A Paul man is charged with several child sex charges after police said he abused two children, ages 6 and 8.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
Jeff T. Green has pledged to donate 90% of his estimated $5 billion fortune
An Ada County man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 10-day-old daughter, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
DeLayne Terry, daughter of Darrin and Terry Terry, has been called to serve in the Tuxtla Gutierrez Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
"My mom is dead, and she shouldn’t be. And I couldn't help her. I couldn’t. I couldn’t undo the damage of the people who were misrepresenting the facts. The fear that they caused. COVID didn’t kill my mother. That fear killed my mother. She was murdered with misinformation."
After a police chase near Bliss, the suspect was arrested near Idaho Highway 30 and Interstate 84.
After 12 years serving in the Idaho Legislature, Sen. Lee Heider announced he will retire at the end of the 2022 session. He has endorsed Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen as his replacement.
With the holiday season approaching, there is no shortage of festive lights and activities for Magic Valley residents to participate in. One neighborhood, however, has been calling visitors from all over the United States, year after year.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.