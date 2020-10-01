Golden Heritage Senior Center calendar

Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646
The senior center is open for lunch at noon. The center will also continue to deliver Meals on Wheels and will offer curbside meals, but people must call ahead to order a meal. Pinoche will be held at 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Dances will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and art will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursdays. There are six benefactor brick for $100 each. All the proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program. The deadline is Oct. 9.
Wednesday: Chicken taco salad
Thursday: Cabbage roll
Friday: Chicken and berry salad
Monday: Chicken gumbo
Tuesday: Beef stroganoff
