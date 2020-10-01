Golden Heritage Senior Center calendar

The senior center is open for lunch at noon. The center will also continue to deliver Meals on Wheels and will offer curbside meals, but people must call ahead to order a meal. Pinoche will be held at 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Dances will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and art will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursdays. There are six benefactor brick for $100 each. All the proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program. The deadline is Oct. 9.