Golden Heritage Senior Center calendar
Golden Heritage Senior Center calendar

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646

The senior center is open for lunch at noon. The center will also continue to deliver Meals on Wheels and will offer curbside meals, but people must call ahead to order a meal. Pinoche will be held at 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Dances will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and art will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursdays. There are six benefactor brick for $100 each. All the proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program. The deadline is Oct. 9.

Wednesday: Chicken taco salad

Thursday: Cabbage roll

Friday: Chicken and berry salad

Monday: Chicken gumbo

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff

