Going to the dogs: Idaho teen — and her dog — qualifies for Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
The Big Story

Briana and Teagan qualify for Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021

Briana Balderas shows her dog Teagan's teeth and snout, part of the judging process at a dog show. Briana and Teagan will be competing Saturday in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

She's only 17, but Briana Balderas has wanted to show dogs for a decade already. On Saturday, she'll finally get her chance to do so at one of the biggest dog events there is — the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Briana is the only Junior Showman from Idaho to qualify for the dog show, after winning four Best Junior awards in the last year. Typically seven wins or more is required, however, COVID-19 restrictions from 2020 pushed the minimum down. 

Briana, accompanied by her mother Kristen Balderas, and her Irish Setter show-dog Teagan, will travel to Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, for the show later this week.

This week’s Big Story showcases the passion, love and hard work one teenager has put into being the Best In Show.

