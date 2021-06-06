Going to the dogs: Idaho teen — and her dog — qualifies for Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

She's only 17, but Briana Balderas has wanted to show dogs for a decade already. On Saturday, she'll finally get her chance to do so at one of the biggest dog events there is — the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Briana is the only Junior Showman from Idaho to qualify for the dog show, after winning four Best Junior awards in the last year. Typically seven wins or more is required, however, COVID-19 restrictions from 2020 pushed the minimum down.

Briana, accompanied by her mother Kristen Balderas, and her Irish Setter show-dog Teagan, will travel to Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, for the show later this week.

This week’s Big Story showcases the passion, love and hard work one teenager has put into being the Best In Show.

See The Big Story, Page D1.

