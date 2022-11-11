Going the extra mile: A Wendell high school student signs with the University of Hawaii

WENDELL — A local student goes the distance and signs with the University of Hawaii.

Since the sixth grade, Jessica Duran has dreamed of running long distances for a college. On Nov. 9, that dream came true when she signed with Hawaii.

Duran is thrilled to develop as a runner with Hawaii.

“Running means more than winning,” Duran said. “It’s about developing relationships and developing as a person.”

Her passion for running began at a young age when she started running with her father.

As a long-distance runner for the Wendell Cross Country team Duran won the 2A State Championship in 2020 and placed third during the 2022 state championships. Aside from those winning titles, she maintains a 4.0 grade point average, acts as all-student body president and is a student advisor for the Idaho High School Activities Association.

Duran has overcome obstacles to getting to this point.

During her sophomore year she had severe iliotibial band syndrome. Her love for running kept the passion alive and helped her move past the injury, she said.