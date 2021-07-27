'God didn’t give me a choice to go': Declo teen finds purpose after surviving crash

Kennedy still does not recall what occurred immediately preceding the crash — but memories of its aftermath keep trickling back to her in dreams.

Through it all, Kennedy said, her father, Jared Littledike, who is battling cancer, rarely left her side.

Jared said at first people in the community were protecting him and Kennedy’s mother, Talia, from the details of the crash.

Feeling that he needed to know all the facts of the crash to help Kennedy deal with its aftermath, he traveled back to Burley for police reports and to speak with the man who lived near the crash scene and had arrived first.

He learned that Kennedy’s car hit the pole and started flipping, throwing all three teens out. His daughter landed on a wire suspended 30 feet in the air, where she hung until rescue workers could bring a ladder truck and tie a tourniquet around her leg to keep her from bleeding to death as they pulled the wire back through her leg.

“That’s when she really started screaming,” Jared Littledike said.

Kennedy was conscious and talking to people the entire time.

The man who was first on the scene told Jared that Kennedy had said to him, “Sir, could you please help me,” as he looked up at her.