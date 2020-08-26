Glenns Ferry Pilots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Lonnie Funkhouser, 2nd year

Record: 3-6

Playoffs: none

Lonnie Funkhouser enters his second season with the Pilots as they look to improve on last year’s 3-6 record. And with more than 30 athletes ready to play – including 11 freshman – they have the pieces to make it happen.

This year, Glenns Ferry will rely on junior Wyatt Castagneto to direct its offense. Between him and senior Allan Deleon, Funkhouser plans to develop a potent ground attack.

“We are going to be running the ball more this year, he said. “That will be our focus.”

On the other side for Glenns Ferry, senior linebacker Bradley Christensen and senior defensive end Wyatt Wootan will lead the charge. Castagneto is set to play both ways – as is often the case in 8-man football – and will be an outside linebacker.

Funkhouser’s team is young and he looks forward to seeing who else rises to the occasion.

“We are going to have to have some guys step up,” he said.

Glenns Ferry opens its 2020 season on Friday, Aug. 28, with a non-conference road game at Lighthouse Christian.

