 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glenns Ferry Pilots
0 comments

Glenns Ferry Pilots

  • 0
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football

Glenns Ferry linebacker Kody Henslee takes down Valley wide receiver Brody Mussmann on Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.

Head coach: Lonnie Funkhouser, 2nd year

Record: 3-6

Playoffs: none

Lonnie Funkhouser enters his second season with the Pilots as they look to improve on last year’s 3-6 record. And with more than 30 athletes ready to play – including 11 freshman – they have the pieces to make it happen.

This year, Glenns Ferry will rely on junior Wyatt Castagneto to direct its offense. Between him and senior Allan Deleon, Funkhouser plans to develop a potent ground attack.

“We are going to be running the ball more this year, he said. “That will be our focus.”

On the other side for Glenns Ferry, senior linebacker Bradley Christensen and senior defensive end Wyatt Wootan will lead the charge. Castagneto is set to play both ways – as is often the case in 8-man football – and will be an outside linebacker.

Funkhouser’s team is young and he looks forward to seeing who else rises to the occasion.

“We are going to have to have some guys step up,” he said.

Glenns Ferry opens its 2020 season on Friday, Aug. 28, with a non-conference road game at Lighthouse Christian.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News