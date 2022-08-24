Glenns Ferry Pilots

Head Coach: Lonnie Funkhouser, 4th year

Record: 3-6

Number of expected players on the team?

24

Number of returning players on the team?

19

How is this team different from last year?

We are younger but more athletic.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

We need to improve special teams and defense.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We really lost our team leader in Wyatt Castagneto but our two seniors Emmitt Martin and Chase Stewart will step up.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Emmitt Martin TE/DE, Chase Stewart DE/G, Landon Mills TB/C and Landon Stuart Q.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Our league is no joke. It’s a battle every week

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Youth could be a strength or weakness. We need some younger kids to step up. I have confidence in them. Our theme this year is GRIT. I hope that we can show some.