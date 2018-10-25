GLENNS FERRY — Hundreds of horse skulls line the shelves of the museum. Antiquated and cruel-looking dentistry tools from centuries past lie on tables in the back of the shop. The preserved head of a one-eyed colt sits in a jar half-full of formaldehyde.
And you thought your dentist’s office was scary.
Dale Jeffrey’s personal collection may seem a bit eerie, but the man himself is cordial. He has a passion for horses and he wants to share his knowledge and tools of his trade across the world.
Jeffrey, 77, moved World Wide Equine Inc. to Glenns Ferry in 1995. The equine dental instrument factory is situated in an old Chevy dealership along the town’s main drag. Jeffrey also owns Medicine Wheel Ranch outside of town, where students of his Equine Gnathological Training Institute practice their dentistry skills.
“Most people want to treat all horses the same,” Jeffrey said. “But you can only treat them the same in that they’re all horses.”
Every horse’s jaw is different — and if you don’t believe him, take a gander at the 400 or so skulls on display in the museum next to the classroom in town.
Jeffrey has specialized in horses for most of his life. He was a trainer and a farrier before starting the dental factory around 1980.
“I hurt my back shoeing,” he said. “And I wanted to stay working horses.”
So took up horse dentistry, eventually making his own tools at his home in Nebraska. Jeffrey searched 10 years for a new home before eventually landing on Glenns Ferry.
“I really liked the valley,” he said. “I liked the history and the climate.”
Horses are prone to a multitude of problems in their teeth from the time they are foals to about 5 years old, Jeffrey said. The teeth don’t have nerves in them but are designed to slowly erupt from the gums as the horse wears them down by grazing. But baled and processed foods have made the front and back teeth wear differently than nature intended, which creates problems.
Today, World Wide Equine makes more than 300 different instruments for equine and cattle dentistry, including hand- and power- tools such as vacuums, floaters, halters, cheek retractors, bits and molar cutters.
“We ship to about 11,000 customers in over 60 countries,” Jeffrey said.
But the factory runs on a slim staff of only about eight people. They work with equipment and parts from more than 600 vendors, mostly in the U.S. Jeffrey’s younger brother Lloyd Jeffrey co-owns World Wide Equine.
They’re always striving to make the tools lighter and stronger than the competition, with non-corrosive material, Machinist John Yetzer said. Some of the equipment is made with automated machinery, but others require hands-on care with a forge and a drill press. The factory is constantly working to improve its processes and reduce costs, he said.
“It’s an expensive trade to be in,” Yetzer said.
A single tool such as a hand floater can cost hundreds of dollars. Students at the Equine Gnathological Training Institute often purchase a starter kit, then add on to their sets from there. A good starter set could cost $3,000 to $5,000 for hand tools or $5,000 to $10,000 for power tools, Jeffrey said.
The courses use textbooks Jeffrey authored himself. Students often return to the school for more advanced certifications. The first level of certification costs $3,500 for 80 hours of theory and practical training over 10 days.
Jeffrey was also the founder of the Academy of Equine Dentistry in Glenns Ferry, but he is no longer affiliated with the group. Since he began teaching, he’s mentored more than 3,000 students and the average student works on about 1,000 horses per year after graduation, he said. Most of them aren’t veterinarians, he said.
“My students are usually horse people that want to stay in the horse business, but for whatever reason, they can’t make it financially or they get hurt,” Jeffrey said.
Students come from all over the world to learn from his school’s handful of instructors and work on horses during free clinics. About 50 percent come from outside the U.S., mostly from European countries such as Germany, New Zealand, Ireland and Switzerland.
The clinics often treat 50 to 60 horses in a class, said Bert Lambert, who co-owns the school with Jeffrey.
On Oct. 11, Steve Clark of New Zealand worked on a horse that had some of its baby teeth removed. The internet had afforded Clark the opportunity to learn of the dentistry school in the tiny Idaho town of 1,278 people.
“I’m not too technical, so I Googled some things,” Clark said.
He speaks highly of the Equine Gnathological Institute and appreciates the school’s dedication to the horse.
“Whatever they are going to be doing performance-wise, they’ll benefit from coming here,” Clark said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.