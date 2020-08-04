You have permission to edit this article.
Glanbia recognized for employee safety at its Twin Falls Cheese plant
Glanbia recognized for employee safety at its Twin Falls Cheese plant

Making it in the Magic Valley

The Glanbia Cheese Innovation Center makes new cheeses to test Jan. 23, 2017.

The Glanbia Nutritionals Twin Falls Cheese plant was recently recognized by the International Dairy Foods Association with an IDFA Dairy Industry Safety Recognition Award.

The Twin Falls plant was the only Idaho facility among the 28 from across the country recognized with the awards. Each company applied by detailing their occupational injury and illness performance rates as well as a providing a narrative essay on safety efforts at the facility.

In 2019 there were zero fatalities, zero recordable injury cases and zero total cases with days away from work, job transfer or restrictions at the Twin Falls Cheese Plant.

Glanbia credits its safety record to its comprehensive safety management system, employee engagement  and the care and concern managers have for their people.

