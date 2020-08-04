Glanbia recognized for employee safety at its Twin Falls Cheese plant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Glanbia Nutritionals Twin Falls Cheese plant was recently recognized by the International Dairy Foods Association with an IDFA Dairy Industry Safety Recognition Award.

The Twin Falls plant was the only Idaho facility among the 28 from across the country recognized with the awards. Each company applied by detailing their occupational injury and illness performance rates as well as a providing a narrative essay on safety efforts at the facility.

In 2019 there were zero fatalities, zero recordable injury cases and zero total cases with days away from work, job transfer or restrictions at the Twin Falls Cheese Plant.

Glanbia credits its safety record to its comprehensive safety management system, employee engagement and the care and concern managers have for their people.

