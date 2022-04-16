Glanbia accepting nonprofit applications

TWIN FALLS — The 29th annual Glanbia Nutritionals Charity Challenge is accepting applications from non-profit organizations with a 501©3 status. The application process can be found online at glanbiacharitychallenge.com and will be open through May 14.

In 2019, Glanbia donated more than $170,000 to nonprofit organizations within the Magic Valley with the help of customers and vendors. This year, the goal is to donate over $200,000.

All funds awarded will be kept in the area, including where Glanbia has manufacturing plants — Gooding, Twin Falls, Richfield, and Blackfoot.

Applications will be reviewed by the donation committee and, if selected, the applicants will be asked to come in and give a short presentation to the committee in June. The golf tournament will be on Aug. 15 at Blue Lakes Country Club.

This event has donated more than $2.7 million to date.

For additional questions, email Glanbia Nutritionals Senior Project Manager Whitney Beem at wbeem@glanbia.com.

