Girls State Basketball preview: Tri-Valley

TRI-VALLEY TITANS

Notes: Finished third at state last year, the best finish in program history. … At state for the third time in four years. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. … 11-0 against 1A Division II opponents. … Only losses were to 2A and 1A Division I state qualifiers. … Back-to-back district champ. … Hollon (12.6 ppg, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 steals, 5.1 assists) was a first-team All-Idaho selection last year. … Jones leads the team in scoring (14.3 ppg) while adding 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.8 assists. … Tri-Valley is an athletic merger of Cambridge and Midvale that started in the 2005-06 school year.