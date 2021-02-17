Girls State Basketball preview: Timberline

TIMBERLINE WOLVES

Notes: Defending state runner-up. … Upset by Boise in the district semifinals before rebounding to make it to state for the third straight year. … No. 5 in the final state media poll. … Regular-season champ in the SIC. … Didn’t play its first game until Jan. 7. … No. 3 scoring offense in 5A (57.1 ppg). … Taylor leads the team in scoring (14.5 ppg) while adding 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals. … The 6-2 Glancey (13.3 ppg, 7.8 rebounds) was a second-team All-Idaho selection last year. … McCall (6.8 ppg) leads the team in assists (3.0) and steals (2.4). … Snapped an 18-game losing streak to Mountain View dating back to 2011-12 in the regular season. … Won its only state title in 2003. … Appeared in four state finals (2002, ‘03, ‘04, ‘20). … Jones won six state titles at Middleton and Caldwell, the second most for a coach in Idaho girls basketball history.